Tricia’s new weight loss group is hitting all the right notes

A professional singer is hoping her own weight loss story can inspire others as she launches her own group in Barton Seagrave this Saturday (January 7).

Tricia Mann lost three stone after joining a Slimming World group about three years ago and said it gave her a new lease of life and helped her build new confidence.

Her new group celebrates its launch in Barton Seagrave this Saturday morning at 8.30am.

Tricia said: “Over the years I’ve gone to different groups and people said I had the personality to lead my own group.

“I turned 40 at my last birthday and I decided I wanted to do something to help others. There will probably be people sitting at home feeling like I felt a few years ago and those are the people I want to help.

“I know what it’s like. My husband works and I have three teenage step-sons, so I know how difficult it can be when you are really busy.

“I got married last year and I’ve never felt as great as I did on my wedding day having worked to lose that weight.”

Tricia is a professional singer and performs under her maiden name, Tricia Grier.

She began performing in her late teens and her career saw her travel all over the world and work as a session singer for Polydor.

She now performs closer to home in Northamptonshire and is pictured singing at the Wicksteed Park fireworks display in 2015.

Tricia added: “Losing the weight gave me a whole new stage presence.”

The new group meets for the first time in Barton Seagrave this Saturday from 8.30am and will be meeting at the same time on subsequent Saturdays.

For information on the venue and any other details, phone or text Tricia directly on 07803 535015.