Tributes to former Corby landlady Margaret

A well-known Corby landlady has passed away after a stroke.

Margaret Robertson and her husband Gordon ran a number of pubs in the Corby area including the Spread Eagle in Cottingham and the Kings Arms in Weldon in the 1960s and 70s.

Her niece Sallie Ferguson said: “Margaret passed away suddenly after a stroke in her home in Norwich on June 12.

“She spent her young adult life in Corby where she was a team leader at Rosebud Doll Factory.

“She spent many happy years there and longed to make contact with some of her old colleagues [pictured].

“She was also a close friend of another well known figure in Corby, Nellie Connaughty, [also pictured looking glamorous on a day out!]

“After meeting and marrying another Corby lad, Gordon Robertson, she went on to have three children; Billy, Collette and Ana.

“Margaret and Gordon became very popular landlords in Corby and the surrounding villages in the 1960s and 1970s.

“Their dog Lassie was a very popular sight in Cottingham, with people stopping in their cars to make sure they really had seen a dog walking along the roof!

“Margaret was a natural in a hosting role and was so popular that she was a finalist in the Bar Lady of the Year competition.

“She got to visit the set of Coronation Street where she met the cast members and showed her skills at pulling a pint in the Rovers Return.

“In the early 1970s Margaret and Gordon took their family on an unusual adventure for that time; to start a new life running bars in Arenal in Majorca.

“The family settled in well with the girls soon becoming fluent in Spanish and Billy was much in demand as a DJ.

“In the early 1980s, the family returned to England and continued with their magic touch in filling pubs in Peterborough and then Norwich.

“Margaret and Gordon finally retired after running The Mitre in Norwich, a stone’s throw from their home.

“Gordon passed away in late 2015 and while Margaret missed him terribly, she made the most of every day.

“She loved to spend time with her family and friends and to attend the odd football match with her son-in-law at Man City.

“Margaret was known for her no-nonsense approach but also as a prankster.

“She was never afraid to dress up for any occasion and kept her sense of fun and devilment right up to the end.

“She has a brother and many nieces and nephews still living in Corby and the surrounding villages.”