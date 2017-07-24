Tributes to councillor who served the people of Raunds for 15 years

Have your say

The leader of East Northants Council has paid tribute the death of one of its former councillors.

It is with great sadness that the council has learned of the death of former councillor, Philip Chantrell.

Cllr Chantrell represented the people of Raunds from 1976 to 1991 and was chairman 1989/90.

He served on the environmental services, housing and policy & resources committees.

Leader of East Northants Council Cllr Steven North said: “Phil was committed to ensuring the best for his ward residents and the people of East Northamptonshire and he will be remembered with respect.

“Councillors and staff extend their sincere condolences to his family and friends.”