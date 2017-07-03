Tributes paid to much-loved Northampton doctor

A doctor from Northampton who travelled the world and was "adored every one of his patients" has died.

Dr John "Lindsay" McDougall, often known as Doctor Mac, passed away on June 24 at Northampton General Hospital, aged 95.

Lindsay and his wife Madge canoeing in South Africa.

In a career spanning 60 years, he was renowned for his care and commitment to his patients at his Northamptonshire surgeries.

He lived in Moulton with his wife of 54 years, Madge McDougall. She said: "He lived for his patients. He was adored by them and he adored them.

"In all his career, whenever a patient rang for his help, he would be at their house in 15 minutes. He loved people. I want his patients to know how much he cared for them"

Lindsay was born in Aberdeen in 1922. When he was nine, he lost one of his kidneys in a sledging accident. He later studied medicine at the University of St Andrews. After a short stint as an orthopaedic surgeon, he became a general practitioner, citing that "people are more important than bones".

Lindsay celebrates his wife's birthday in South Africa.

In the early 1940s, he served in World War Two as a captain for the Royal Medical Corps. After he was discharged, he began practising medicine in Wellingborough, where he would work for nearly 40 years.

In the early 1960s, he met his second wife Madge while playing golf.

Madge said: "My boyfriend at the time introduced me to him. I wasn't very impressed by him at all. I thought, 'I don't want to be around this old man.' We got married two years later. He won me over very slowly."

Lindsay and Madge travelled the world in their years together, starting with a road trip to the Sahara desert with their 11-month-old son, Alistair. Together, they would later climb the Himalayas, walk South Africa's wilderness trails and explore Australia, Kenya, New Zealand and Canada.

Lindsay with his grandchildren in Canada.

When he was in his 60s, Lindsay retired from the surgery in Wellingborough - only to return to the profession within a year at a surgery in Weston Favell, where he worked for 16 more years.

Madge said: "He was never cut out for retirement. He worked until he was 80.

"His patients loved him. They would run up to him in the street to thank Doctor Mac for his help."

Outside of his surgery hours, Lindsay was a keen golfer, who on one occasion beat legendary American player Ben Hogen in a round. He was also a county tennis player and enjoyed bridge. He and Madge a daughter and a son, and four grandchildren.

Madge said: "He was an amazing dancer and partygoer in his day. He was passionate about music and loved seeing live orchestras.

"He was a survivor. We shared a love of adventure and music, and he loved people. He did so much with his life."

Lindsay's funeral service will be held later this month.