Tributes paid to former mayor of Higham Ferrers

Tributes have been paid to a former mayor of the town.

Members of Higham Ferrers Town Council have expressed their sadness at the death of former mayor Jill Woodley, who was just one month short of her 103rd birthday when she died.

Mrs Woodley was elected to Higham Ferrers Borough Council in November 1958 and was mayor between 1963 and 1964.

She became an Alderman in November 1969, the first lady to hold the position, which she held until Local Government re-organisation in 1974.

She was also the first lady president of Rushden Golf Club.

Until very recently Mrs Woodley was keen to attend civic events whenever she could and attended the civic service of former mayor Cllr Richard Gell in 2015 at the age of 101.

Cllr Derek Lawson MBE, leader of Higham Ferrers Town Council, said: "I am sad to hear of her passing.

"I joined the council just as she finished her term of office as mayor and she was a great inspiration to me.

"I can remember her daughter Alison serving as mayoress at the age of just 16.

"She was a stalwart of the town and worked tirelessly for the benefit of the community.

"She will be missed by a lot of people who respected her.

"On behalf of everyone at the council, I would like to offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Jill's family and friends."