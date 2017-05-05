Tributes paid following death of former councillor and mayor for Irthlingborough

Tributes have been paid to a former councillor who served on East Northants Council (ENC).

Cllr Eleanor McGibbon first joined the council back in 1983 when she was elected to serve Irthlingborough ward.

She served again in 1994 and was vice chairman of the council during this year.

During her time at ENC, Cllr McGibbon served on the environmental services, housing, customer services and policy and resources committees.

Cllr Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: “This news has been met with great sadness across the council by officers and fellow councillors.

“As well as being a committed and passionate member of this council, Eleanor was also a member of Irthlingborough Town Council and served as the town’s mayor.

“On behalf of everyone at the council, I would like to offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Eleanor’s family and friends.”