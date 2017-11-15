Tributes continue to come in for Higham Ferrers councillor

The leader of Higham Ferrers Town Council has paid tribute following the loss of a ‘great public servant.’

It follows the sudden death of Cllr Glenn Harwood MBE, who was the district councillor for Higham Lancaster ward and only this year became the county councillor for Higham Ferrers.

Cllr Harwood died yesterday (Tuesday), as reported by the Northants Telegraph earlier today.

Leader of Higham Ferrers Town Council, Cllr Derek Lawson MBE, said: “Glenn was by any measurement a great public servant for all of his adult life.

“Having served in the Army for forty years, enlisting as a 15-year-old boy entrant and retiring with the rank of Lt/Colonel is some achievement and it speaks volumes that he was not allowed to tell us what his duties were for certain periods of his service.

“We must draw our own conclusions but there is no doubt that his service to his country was of the highest order.

“His service as a councillor began in 2007 when he was elected to represent the Lancaster ward of Higham Ferrers which ward he continued to represent until his untimely death this week.

“As expected he served with distinction for 10 years during which time he was elected deputy leader of East Northants Council.

“It was in May of this year that he was elected, with a massive majority to represent the Higham Ferrers division on the county council, where if time had permitted he would have made a big impact.

“Glenn was a courageous man, a man of great integrity and, very importantly, a straight shooter with a strong sense of moral authority.

“I know that it has become a cliche but in Glenn’s case he really will be missed and will be difficult to replace.”

The town council has offered its sincere condolences to Cllr Harwood’s family and friends.

The town council flag has been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect.

