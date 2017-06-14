Tributes and donations pour in for Rushden station cat

A JustGiving appeal launched for Alfie, the popular Rushden station cat who died on Sunday, has already raised more than £800.

The JustGiving crowdfunding page was set up to raise £600 to help pay the vet bills after Alfie became seriously ill last week.

Alfie at Rushden Station

People were devastated to learn that Aflie had died after getting a virus, but they have continued to donate and £835 has now been raised.

Many people will recognise the ginger cat from events organised by Rushden Historical Transport Society at the station, where he could often be seen enjoying the sunshine on the platform.

The Justgiving page, as well as Alfie’s Facebook page which has more than 5,500 likes, have attracted hundreds of tributes from around the world.

One user of the station wrote: “He knew how much he was loved, by you, his humans and by everyone he met at the station.”

Alfie

One American visitor wrote: “One of my favourite memories of our trip to England last year was meeting Alfie.

“My husband and I were retracing some of my father’s journey as a US Airman to the UK during WW2.”

A fundraiser is still set to go ahead at the station on Saturday (June 17).

It had been organised to raise money to pay for Alfie’s vet bills, but with the bill now covered, the money will go towards a memorial for Alfie.

Fiona Bain, who has been organising the JustGiving campaign for Alfie, said: “After the previous station cat died, Mark One, Alfie turned up and has been patrolling Rushden station ever since.”

And she added: “Alfie will be sorely missed.

“It is a fitting tribute that Alfie will be buried in the station garden next to the platform.”

The Facebook post letting people know about Alfie’s death said: “It is with great sadness and with the heaviest of hearts we have to announce the sad passing of our beloved Alfie...AKA Rushden Station Cat.

“Thank you all again for the kind words and donations.

“It has excelled our expectations and means the world to us to know how much he was loved.

“We have covered his vet bill and his fundraiser on Saturday will go towards a suitable memorial that will obviously be in a prominent place at the station.”

The post has had 375 shares and attracted 650 comments.

