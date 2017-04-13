Tresham students qualify for national college sports championships

Chloe Rowlatt and Holly Jackson have qualified to represent Tresham College and the region at the AoC (Association of Colleges) Sport National Championships 2017, which take place later this month.

Chloe and Holly, who play table tennis for Tresham College and who are both in the second year of the Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport, fought off stiff competition from colleges across East Midlands region to win silver and bronze.

The performance qualifies them for the national finals taking place at the University of Nottingham and surrounding facilities over the weekend of April 21 to 23.

The AoC Sport National Championships will see the team competing against athletes from colleges across England and Wales representing the nine different college regions.

As well as individual glory, teams will be aiming to accumulate points for their region and win the prestigious Wilkinson Sword trophy.

Dan Burns, head of faculty for service industries which incorporates sport, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our students and we are delighted that they are representing the college and the East Midlands region at this year’s national competitions.

“Both Chloe and Holly are dedicated to their sport and we will all be supporting them to do their best and return as champions.”

AoC Sport managing director Marcus Kingwell said: “We are really excited about this year’s National Championships, which will be hosted at state-of-the-art facilities in Nottingham.

“Ours will be the first major multi-sports event to take place at the David Ross Sports Village, and we believe the standard of the facilities will provide students with an incredible experience.

“We could even see a future Olympic champion in action at the championships.”

The AoC Sport National Championships are now in their 39th year and remain the largest student sporting event in the UK, with nearly 1,800 students taking part last year.

Colleges will compete in 13 different sports over a three-day period.