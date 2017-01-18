Tresham College seeking employers for careers fair next month

Local employers are being asked to inspire the next generation of the workforce at Tresham College’s careers fair next month.

Following on from previous successful events held since 2014, businesses and local organisations can book a free stand at the event taking place from 10am to 3pm on February 9.

The event, which is taking place at the Kettering campus, is expected to see up to 1,000 students visiting from the college and local schools in the area.

The event is an ideal opportunity to share business experiences and expertise within the industry and an ideal opportunity to inspire students to pursue a career in their industry.

To book a free exhibition space, email omorton@tresham.ac.uk by Friday, January 27 or call 01536 413151.