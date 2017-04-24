Tresham College is making progress, says Ofsted

The education watchdog Ofsted says Tresham College has made good progress since its last full inspection.

In August the college was rated inadequate - the lowest rating - and principal Stuart Wesselby resigned six weeks later.

Because of its poor rating the college is now being monitored but Ofsted’s latest visit saw encouraging signs.

Interim principal Ioan Morgan said: “It’s encouraging to see the progress that the college is making.

“We recognise there is still work to do.

“However, the students who are already here, and those who are applying to join us in September, can be confident in a rapidly improving and caring college.”

The monitoring report found the college, which has bases in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough, to have made significant progress in recruiting and checking the suitability of governors and compliance with study programme principles.

It has also made reasonable progress in areas including the quality of learners’ target, effectiveness of actions to improve the quality of teaching and learning, and the quality of provision for improving learners’ English and maths skills.

The report said: “Leaders have initiated a more rigorous governor appointment process, which includes appropriate risk assessment documentation and DBS application procedures that ensure that newly appointed governors can take up their roles safely and quickly.

“Leaders have invested significantly in implementing a comprehensive programme of work experience across all areas of the college.

“A dedicated work experience team works diligently with tutors and learners to ensure that work placements are meaningful and safe for each individual learner.

“Learners now have target grades which they understand, based on their prior attainment.

“Where learners undertake qualifications for which no graded outcomes exist, the college uses a system of bronze, silver and gold targets to challenge learners to go beyond the minimum requirements of their course.”

A consultation is in progress over plans to merge Tresham with Bedford College.