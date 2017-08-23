Travellers told to leave camp on Kettering’s Ise Lodge

Travellers sited on Kettering’s Ise Lodge estate have been served an order to leave.

An encampment of up to 20 caravans are currently on playing fields on the estate having left Northampton Road’s recreation ground yesterday.

The camp has been served a Section 77 order to leave the site, which carries a less strict timescale than a Section 61 order, usually issued to groups who have been disruptive.

Chief inspector Lara Alexander Lloyd, said she did not believe a Traveller encampment in Northampton and the camp in Kettering were linked in any way.

She said: “We did another assessment of the group last night.

“What we do is we go out and visit the site to look at a number of vehicles there and consider if there are any aggravating circumstances.

“The Countywide Traveller Unit will consider today (Wednesday) whether to use a different power.”

As to why the group is in Kettering, she could not speculate.

She said: “Say for example there is a funeral, a wedding or a family occasion, we know why they are here.

“On this occasion, I am not aware that this is the case.”

Kettering councillor Mick Scrimshaw said 50 bags of rubbish have been removed by Kettering Council from the original Northampton Road site that were left behind by the Travellers.