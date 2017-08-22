Travellers to be removed from Kettering park at ‘earliest opportunity’

A group of Travellers will be removed from playing fields in Kettering as soon as possible.

Travellers with more than 12 caravans have been at the Northampton Road recreation ground since last week.

Their arrival was met with a number of negative comments on social media and this morning (Tuesday), the Travellers are still there.

A Kettering Council spokesman said they will be removed.

The spokesman said: “Kettering Council is working with both the Countywide Traveller Unit and Northamptonshire Police partners to remove the Travellers from the site at the earliest opportunity.”

The Traveller Unit, which manages Gypsy and Traveller-related issues on behalf of the county council and local borough and district councils, has been contacted for a comment.

Travellers have also been told to leave a site in Northampton, where an encampment of up to 30 caravans moved to Lings Park on Thursday (August 17).

They were given orders to leave by the end of Friday but disregarded the notice.