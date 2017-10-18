TRAVEL: Passengers facing delays on trains between Market Harborough and Kettering

Passengers face disruption today (Wednesday) between Market Harborough and Kettering due to a broken down train.

The broken down vehicle is disrupting trains on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London St Pancras route.

A spokesman for East Midlands Trains said: “Earlier this morning, a broken down train was stood between Market Harborough and Kettering disrupting our services on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London St Pancras route.

“The broken down train is now on the move and we are working to recover the service.

“If you are travelling between Market Harborough and Kettering, please expect delays of up to 40 minutes.

“Our normal train service is expected to resume on the affected route at around 10.30am.

“Your East Midlands Trains ticket will be accepted on Thameslink services between Bedford/Luton Airport Parkway/Luton and London St Pancras.

“We have organised two replacements buses to shuttle between Kettering and Corby to help you complete your journey this morning.”

Anyone affected by the disruption may be entitled to compensation, if you were delayed for over 30 minutes.

For more information, go to the delay repay page on the East Midlands Trains website.