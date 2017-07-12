GRAPHIC VIDEO: The devastating crash footage police want drivers using their phone at the wheel to see

Police are urging drivers who continue to use their phones at the wheel to watch this devastating crash footage.

Warning: The video shows distressing video crash footage

The video shows 30-year-old Tomasz Kroker from Andover, Hampshire, smashing into a row of parked cars while scrolling through his phone on the motorway.

Tracy Houghton, 45, was killed in the crash along with her sons Ethan, 13, and Joshua, 11, and her partner’s daughter Aimee Goldsmith, 11. Kroker had been changing the music on his phone when he ploughed into the car with a court hearing back in October that he had barely looked at the road for almost a kilometre.

Police released the distressing footage after the crash in a bid to stop drivers using their phones at the wheel. They said they had worked with the family to produce the video clip to “highlight the potentially catastrophic consequences of using a mobile phone whilst driving.”

A campaign asking motorists “where do you keep yours?” is running alongside an enforcement campaign which started on Monday, July 10, targeting those committing mobile phone related driving offences.

JAILED: Tomasz Kroker.

In October 2016, Kroker was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court for each count of death by dangerous driving and four years’ imprisonment for causing serious injury by dangerous driving. All of the sentences will run concurrently. He was also disqualified from driving for seven years.

VICTIMS: Josh and Ethan Houghton.

Victim Tracy Houghton.