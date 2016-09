The air ambulance is at the scene of a serious collision involving a motorcyclist which has closed the A605 at Oundle this morning, Tuesday.

The crash took place at 8.21am at the roundabout where the A605 meets the A427 Station Road and Nene Way.

A detour is in operation via Oundle but there are long queues back to the B662 near Wigsthorpe.

Motorists are advised to avoid if possible.