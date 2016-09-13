Air ambulance at the scene of serious motorcycle crash on A605 at Oundle

The air ambulance attended the scene of a serious collision involving a motorcyclist which closed the A605 at Oundle this morning, Tuesday.

The crash took place at 8.21am at the roundabout where the A605 meets the A427 Station Road and Nene Way.

A detour was in operation via Oundle and there were long queues back to the B662 near Wigsthorpe.

Police tweeted to say that the motorcyclist had been “lucky.”

The Air Ambulance has taken one patient to Coventry and Walsgrave.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible but police have confirmed the road has now fully reopened.