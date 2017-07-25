TRAFFIC: Stretch of Corby road to close for three weeks

Have your say

A section of Gainsborough Road in Corby will close next week so a new drainage system can be installed at a school.

The new system will be installed at Kingswood Secondary Academy from Monday (July 31).

So the works can take place, Gainsborough Road will be closed between Norway Close and Tower Hill Road until August 20.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Works to install new drainage for Kingswood Secondary Academy are scheduled for July 31 to August 20, 2017.

“Gainsborough Road will be closed from Norway Close to the junction with Tower Hill Road, with a diversion in place.

“The works have been scheduled during the relatively quiet school summer break to minimise the impact on the travelling public and Academy school.”