TRAFFIC: Stretch of A427 in Corby set for temporary closure

A stretch of the A427 in Corby will face temporary closures next week for road resurfacing.

The A427 Weldon Road will close between the A6086 roundabout and the A43 roundabout, near Tata Steel, on August 23 and 24 (Wednesday and Thursday).

The closures, which will take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm, will allow Highways workers to trial a new way of carriageway resurfacing.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: “A short length of the A427 Weldon Road will be closed on August 23 and 24 between 9.30am and 3.30pm for resurfacing using our innovative new micro-asphalt technique, which tackles the first signs of surface wear and tear and prevents further deterioration.

“This site is being used to trial the new micro-asphalt product and if successful, we will be rolling out this method to other parts of the county next year.”

Micro asphalt is a relatively new and economical solution to resurfacing roads which are starting to show the first signs of wear and tear.

The material consists primarily of a bitumen emulsion in a liquid form, with stone added, which dries to provide a new top surface.

As well as protecting against water the micro asphalt fills minor surface irregularities, improves skid resistance and prolongs the lifespan of the road.