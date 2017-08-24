TRAFFIC: Section of A509 closed after crash between Wellingborough and Kettering

Police closed a section of the A509 between Wellingborough and Kettering following a crash this morning (Thursday).

Officers were called to the crash involving two vehicles just before 8.30am.

They were joined by fire and ambulance crews at the scene.

The road was closed between Station Road, Finedon, and the Niort Way roundabout for several hours while waiting for recovery of the vehicles, but it was re-opened at about 11am.

A spokesman for Northants Police said there are no details about any injuries yet.