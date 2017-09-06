TRAFFIC: Roadworks on A45 between Stanwick and Raunds

Work to maintain the A45 east and westbound between Stanwick and Raunds will take place from Monday, October 2, to Sunday, October 22.

The works involve road resurfacing between Stanwick and the Raunds roundabout, footway resurfacing, layby patching, vegetation clearance between Stanwick and the Chowns Mill roundabout and other routine maintenance activities.

It is necessary as sections of the existing carriageway have reached the end of their serviceable life.

To minimise inconvenience and disruption to drivers and maintain a safe environment for staff working on the road, the following overnight (between 8pm to 6am) closures will be in place at various times throughout the works between October 2 and 22:

- A45 eastbound from Chowns Mill roundabout to Stanwick roundabout

- A45 westbound from Stanwick roundabout to Chowns Mill roundabout

- A45 east and westbound between Stanwick roundabout and Raunds roundabout

Signs for diversion routes will be in place during any necessary closures, which have been agreed with the local authority.

Cyclist restriction will also be required at times.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For more details on the diversions, click here