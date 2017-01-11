TRAFFIC: Road closures on A45 near Rushden

Drivers are being warned about road closures on the A45 later this week.

A stretch of the dual carriageway near the Rushden Lakes site will be closed tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday (January 13).

Interserve has issued a traffic management bulletin to make motorists aware of the full closure of the A45 eastbound carriageway on these days.

Traffic will be diverted via the A509, A510 and A6.

Highways England has said that drivers may face disruption between 8pm and 6am from Thursday until Saturday due to the road closures.

The narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction, which have been in place on both carriageways for some time, will continue on the westbound carriageway while the eastbound carriageway is closed.

But once it re-opens, it will continue to have the same restrictions.

The road closure is part of ongoing work to provide access to the new Rushden Lakes retail and leisure development, which is due to open in July.

Road improvements include an upgrade of the A45 roundabout at Rushden Lakes, complete reconstruction of the development access road and an upgrade of A5001 Crown Way and B645 Northampton Road to provide additional capacity.