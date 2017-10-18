TRAFFIC: Eight weeks of roadworks for A45 resurfacing between Stanwick and Raunds

Drivers face eight weeks of roadworks as work to resurface a section of the A45 is carried out.

Essential maintenance is due to be carried out on the existing carriageway of the A45 between Stanwick and Raunds.

The work will take place from December 4 until January 27.

A letter sent out by Highways England says: “The works involve road resurfacing between Stanwick and Raunds roundabout, footway resurfacing, layby patching, vegetation clearance between Stanwick and Chowns Mill roundabout and other routine maintenance activities.

“This work is necessary as sections of the existing carriageway have reached the end of their serviceable life.”

The carriageway will be open as normal during the daytime, but a number of overnight closures from 8pm to 6am will be place at various times during the works.

Diversion routes will be clearly signposted during any necessary closures.

Restrictions for cyclists and pedestrians will also be required at times.

The letter from Highways England goes on to say: “We are currently notifying key stakeholders including the emergency services and local residents.

“Please note that all planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

“We will do our very best to complete the work as quickly as possible, keeping disturbances and noise to a minimum.”

Anyone who has any questions about the work can contact the Highway England customer contact line 0300 1235000 or send an email to info@highwaysengland.co.uk and marked for the attention of East Midlands Asset Delivery.