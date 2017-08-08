TRAFFIC: Council to trial temporary right turn ban at Kettering junction

Northamptonshire County Council will trial a temporary ban on traffic turning right out of Gipsy Lane into Rothwell Road.

Heavy delays have clogged Gipsy Lane since work on the rail bridge closed a section of Northampton Road last month.

With the work set to continue until September 4, the council has taken action to try and ease congestion by stopping people turning right at the Gipsy Lane junction from Thursday morning (August 10).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “We have worked closely with Network Rail to come up with a solution to alleviate some of the traffic pressures which are currently in place in Kettering.

“From Thursday morning we are trialling the temporary banning of turning right out of Gipsy Lane into Rothwell Road to help alleviate congestion.

“Traffic will be required to first use the A14 roundabout if they want to head towards Kettering town centre.

“We will be monitoring the change closely to ensure that it has the desired effect.”