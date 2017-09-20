TRAFFIC: Corby road to close for surface repairs

A road used by many to join and leave the A6003 at Corby will face temporary closures for surface repairs.

Vian Way, as well as parts of nearby Shetland Way and Fotheringhay Road, will be closed off-peak between 9am and 4pm from October 2 to October 6.

Motorists who normally use the junction near Lodge Park for the A6003 will have to travel to the Cottingham or Rockingham roundabouts instead during the work.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Carriageway patching works are taking place in Vian Way, Corby, and parts of nearby Shetland Way and Fotheringhay Road in the town.

“The work is scheduled to take place between Monday, October 2, and Friday, October 6, with off-peak road closures in place daily between 9am and 4pm.

“We’ve tried to keep disruption to a minimum and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Signed diversion routes will be in place.”

The road surface in Vian Way and Fotheringhay Road came under heavy criticism when the Northants Telegraph reported on pothole compensation claims in the county earlier this year.

At the time Corby resident Ian Duncan said: “Within two days of them [Highways officers] leaving two holes that were supposedly repaired again, they failed when all of the filling came out of the holes.

“The junction also started to fail where all the bodged holes were again suffering damage.

“I reported the issue again but with no response, eventually after six weeks, they once again returned and again bodged the repairs.”