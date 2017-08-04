TRAFFIC: Barton Seagrave road set for temporary road closures

Have your say

A main route out of Kettering will close during the day next week.

A section of the A6003 Barton Road in Barton Seagrave will be affected by temporary closures from Monday (August 7) to Thursday (August 10).

The closure between Acorn Close and Linnet Drive will take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day.

Woodland Avenue will also be closed between Barton Road and Beaufort Drive at the same times.

The works, being carried out by Ashmac Construction, will see the road resurfaced and relined.