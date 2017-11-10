Town to pay its respects at Wellingborough’s annual service of remembrance

People in Wellingborough are being urged to show their support at the town’s annual service of remembrance.

The service of remembrance will be held on Sunday (November 12) at the Cenotaph in Broad Green, Wellingborough.

Wellingborough mayor Paul Bell said: “I urge you to show your appreciation to the Royal British Legion, and give generously to the Poppy Appeal, in remembrance of those who have served us so well and for all who have given their lives.”

Anyone who wishes to attend Sunday’s service of remembrance is asked to assemble at Broad Green by 10.45am.

Two minutes’ silence will also be observed on Armistice Day tomorrow (Saturday).