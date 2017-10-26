Town’s silver screen week prompts charity donation

Organisers of Corby’s Big Film Week 2 (October 14-17) say the event was a huge success.

Highlights were the visiting celebrities, with Bangladeshi mega star Ferdous Ahmed making a personal appearance along with a showing of his award-winning film ‘Brihonnola’

Oscar winning Aardmann animation chief animator Jim Parkyn brought plasticine mega star ‘Gromit’ and showed ‘The Wrong Trousers’.

Attendees saw the premiere of ‘Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool’ starring Vanessa Redgrave, Julie Walters, Jamie Bell and Annette Benning with a very moving personal appearance from the film’s original writer Peter Turner.

Workshop sessions included award winning BBC sound recordists demonstrating their recording skills and make-up artiste Aimee Garner from 007’s SPECTRE sharing her secret techniques.

Corby’s film heritage was celebrated with showings of BBC1’s ‘PLUTO’, the premiere of ‘Royal Adrenaline’ featuring HRH The Princess Royal at Adrenaline Alley and ‘Arts Alive’ Corby a 50-minute celebration of the vibrant new Corby Arts scene. A Savoy Cinema showing of I Daniel Blake also prompted a spontaneous collection of £200 for Corby Foodbank, which has been handed to the organisation.