Town mayor says Rushden Lakes is ‘outstanding asset’ for the area

The mayor of Rushden has congratulated and thanked the people behind the Rushden Lakes development.

Cllr Barbara Jenney, who is the mayor of Rushden, is full of praise for all the people involved in bringing the multi-million pound retail and leisure scheme to fruition.

Rushden Lakes

She said: “Congratulations to LxB and the Crown Estate on the opening of Rushden Lakes.

“It is incredible.

“Rushden Lakes is an outstanding asset for Rushden in particular, and for East Northamptonshire as a whole.

“We now welcome visitors to Rushden Lakes to see for themselves the stunning beauty of the Nene Valley and to eat, relax and enjoy some retail therapy along the way.

“Again, our thanks and appreciation to LxB and the Crown Estate.

“We know what a great place Rushden is - you have now told everyone else as well.

“Thank you.”