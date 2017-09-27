Town council has its say on poultry farm plans for Rushden

A town council has raised its objections to plans for a poultry farm near Rushden.

Bedfordia Farms Ltd has applied to build 10 poultry buildings and associated infrastructure on land north east of the Westwood AD Plant in Bedford Road, Rushden.

One of the signs which has gone up in the area

If given the go-ahead, each building would have a capacity of 54,000 birds so the total capacity would be 540,000 birds.

But concerns have been raised about the plans, including by people living in the area and PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), which has sent a petition with more than 5,000 signatures on it urging East Northants Council to reject the proposals.

More than 250 comments have been made about the plans online.

These include objections by individuals as well as organisations in the area, including Chelveston Parish Council, Melchbourne and Yelden Parish Council and East Rushden Residents Association.

And a meeting of Rushden Town Council’s planning consultative committee last month saw councillors choose to object to the plans.

Their reasons include that members consider the proposed development is excessive in open countryside and that the development does not fit with the emerging neighbourhood plan. They also say that given the large number of objections already raised by local residents, if the Localism Act were to be followed this would be grounds to refuse the application.

Members are also concerned with the long-term effect on the traffic network this development could have increasing the number of lorries and agricultural machinery on neighbouring roads.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application state: “The proposed development involves an investment in buildings and infrastructure by the applicants of approximately £7 million.

“This includes groundworks and concrete, building, and internal equipment fitting.

“The proposed development will offer a substantial initial cash injection into the rural economy through the construction phase.

“Once operational, the development will require five full time workers on the site.”

For more details about the planning application, search for 17/01328/FUL on the planning page of East Northants Council’s website.