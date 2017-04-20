Town charity rises like a phoenix from the fridge

A Wellingborough-based charity which distributes food to homeless shelters and family centres across Northamptonshire has been handed a huge boost after it was donated more than £7,000-worth of commercial kitchen equipment.

The donation was presented to the Phoenix Resource Centre by Daventry-based Catering Design Group, an award-winning restaurant and commercial kitchen design company.

CDG gifted the charity with seven fridge and freezer units, to assist with its pilot campaign in association with Sainsbury’s.

The charity says it will now be able to distribute chilled and frozen foods to the numerous projects it supports across the county.

The Food Hub at the Phoenix Resource Centre in Wellingborough, co-ordinates the distribution of donations from businesses to those in need, which includes local homeless shelters, family centres and Northampton’s Elsie’s Café, with its ‘pay as you feel’ ethos. The hard work undertaken by the charity ensures this food does not end up in landfill.

Andrew Richardson, Founder, The Phoenix Resource Centre commented: “Once we have sorted the donated food, we share it between food banks, night shelters and organisations that provide lunches for the elderly and sick. It’s also made into parcels for vulnerable people.

“This hugely generous and invaluable donation from CDG has been instrumental in helping us deliver our new partnership with Sainsbury’s. We can now distribute perishable items to help up to 20,000 people in need across the county.”