Tories win both Kettering Council by-elections

There are two new faces on Kettering Council following by-elections yesterday.

In the St Peters Ward, Paul Marks won for the Conservative party with 774.

Eugene Dalton-Ruark (Labour) received 323 votes, Chris Mcglynn (Liberal Democrats) 98, Geri Anne Coop (Green Party) 93, and Stewart Julian Farrant (Ukip) 63.

The turnout was 36 per cent.

In the Burton Latimer Ward, John Richard Currall (Conservatives) won the seat with 641 votes, followed by independent Christopher John Groome (531), Sam Watts (Ukip) 269, Samuel Anthony Nicholls (Labour) 264, Jenny Davies (Liberal Democrats) 189, and April Denise Wright (Green Party) 40.

The turnout was 28 per cent.