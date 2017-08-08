Tools stolen from van parked in Corby street

Tools were stolen from a van parked in Wentin Close, Corby, in the early hours of Friday, July 28.
Two white men, both in their early 20s and wearing light-coloured clothing, broke into the white Ford Transit Connect sometime between 12.30am and 1am.
One of the men wore an Adidas trainer-type jacket, jogging bottoms and a baseball cap which appeared to be being worn back to front.
The second man wore shorts and a hooded top under a sporty-style zipped jacket.
Witnesses, or anyone with any information about the theft, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.