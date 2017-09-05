Time to vote for your winner of this year’s Spirit of Corby Awards

It’s time to vote for your winners in this year’s Spirit of Corby Awards.

The shortlist of nominees has been finalised and it’s up to the people of Corby to say a big thank you to those that give back to their communities or contribute to life in the borough by casting their votes.

The overall Spirit of Corby Award winner will be chosen from the winners of the other awards.

People will have from midday tomorrow (Wednesday) until midday on Wednesday, September 13, to cast their vote for their favourites.

Anyone can vote by filling in an e-form on Corby Council’s website or by picking up a form from the front desk at The Corby Cube in George Street.

All votes must be in by the deadline, after which they will be counted and the winners will be announced at an awards night on Wednesday, September 20, in the Core at Corby Cube.

Corby Council leader Tom Beattie said: “A big thank you to all of those that nominated someone in the community again this year, the nominations were at such a high level and it really is a pleasure to hear about all the fantastic things that people do here in Corby to make it the amazing place it is.

“It has been a tough job to shortlist and we really do wish we could put everyone through.

“We hope that Corby now gets behind the shortlisters and cast their votes on who they want to see win each category.

“Corby is clearly a place full of generous and community minded people and the Spirit of Corby Awards are proof of just how true this really is.

“A huge thank you to our 2017 sponsors, who again this year have made the awards possible.”

Anyone who wants to go along and cheer on the nominees on the awards night from the balcony area in the theatre can contact the council’s communications office for free tickets to the event on 01536 464022 or email kim.buzzard@corby.gov.uk.

This year’s awards are being supported by The Core Theatre, Northamptonshire Police, Savoy Cinema, Spirit Hyundai and Quantum Print.

The 2017 nominees are:

Community Spirit Award:

- Katrina Baker

- FR Gerard Byrne

- Liam Ferguson

Environmental Spirit Award:

- Isobel Duff

- Jean Redfern

- Cyril Sellars

Creative Spirit Award:

- Paula Boulton

- James Hanson

- Serbian St Eliah Dance Group

Club Spirit Award:

- Chris Storey

- Corby Volunteer Tea Bar Committee

- Nicola Pell

Educational Spirit Award:

- Dinah Kazakoff

- Volunteers at Corby Library

- Katie Read

Young Spirit of Corby Award

- Harry Glass, Liam Meney, Adam O’Neill and Ryan McAuley

- Kara Hamer

- Chloe Kelly Smith