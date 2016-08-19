Tickets on sale for frightening good night in Earls Barton

Adrenaline junkies are once again invited to test their fears at the multi-award winning, Dr Fright’s Halloween Nights.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday) for the event which starts on Friday, October 14, and ends on Monday, October 31.

The organisers are promising that this year’s event, “CineMassacre” will be the biggest yet.

Robert Gray, one half of the organising duo, The Gray Brothers, said: “For the first time, we are presenting five live action horror mazes, inspired by four decades of cinema. We have always been obsessed by horror movies, so being able to bring to life iconic scenes is very exciting!”

The 1950s inspired It’s Alive maze is joined by The Tribe and Slaughterhouse Rock, which will bring back memories of 1970s cannibal movies. 80s VHS horror is represented by the Cabin Of Evil and The Further features scenes from modern day, paranormal films. All feature live actors and special effects.

The event is held at White’s Nurseries in Earls Barton. For details and to book visit www.drfrights.com.