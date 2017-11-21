Three-year jail sentence for Kettering man who sexually exploited a child

A 23-year-old man from Kettering has been given a three-year jail sentence for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Christopher Sheldon, from School Lane, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday.

The judge ordered that upon his release, Sheldon is managed as a registered sex offender for life.

He was also handed a life-long sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), which means restrictions will be imposed that, if breached, could mean a further jail term.

The sentencing follows an investigation by the RISE team which is dedicated to tackling child sexual exploitation, led by Detective Inspector Kev Wooldridge.

He said: “This was another classic case of child sexual exploitation with a young person given gifts – in this case drugs and alcohol - by a significantly older man who did so for his own sexual gratification.

“Reducing CSE is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and our partner agencies who are working hard to support victims and bring to justice anybody who exploits children in this appalling way.

“Any young person regardless of their age, gender, ethnicity and sexuality can be at risk of being sexually exploited.

“I would urge anyone with any concerns about themselves or someone they know to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or the child safeguarding team on 0300 1261000.”