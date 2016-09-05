Three men assaulted near Corby retailer

Police are appealing for witnesses after three men were assaulted on the steps at the rear of the Argos store in Corby.

CCTV shows a man approaching the group and being arrested by police, but it is unclear what happened as the alleged incident took place in the shadows.

There are several passers-by and cars pulling in close to the incident in Alexandra Road and police are keen to speak to witnesses who may have seen something to contact them.

Anyone with information about the assaults, which happened between 3pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday, August 17, can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.