Three men arrested after police raid in Kettering

The scene in Grafton Street, Kettering, yesterday afternoon

Three arrests were made following a police raid at a property in Kettering.

These pictures show officers, including armed officers, in Grafton Street at about 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

A number of the officers were armed

They were there for several hours, with a police van still outside the property at 8pm last night.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It was a pre-planned drugs warrant at a property in Grafton Street.

“Three arrests were made, all three on suspicion of possession of criminal property.” Those arrested were all men and were aged 17, 21 and 49.

They remain in police custody.

Police at the scene

A police van was still there at 8pm last night

