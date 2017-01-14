Three in court on class A drug supply charges after police raid in Wellingborough

Three people have been charged with drug offences following the execution of a warrant in Wellingborough.

Mohamed Din, 37, Fabien McGarity-Carter, 20 and Donna Connelly, 36, were arrested by officers from Operation Worcester, a police drive to tackle drug-related violence.

Din has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

McGarity-Carter has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and Proceeds of Crime offences.

Connelly has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

All three were due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today Saturday, 14 January.

Northamptonshire Police is working closely with partners in Wellingborough and East Northants to tackle drug-related violence. If you have any information about this type of crime, call police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.