Three awards for Corby pupil who has not had a day off school in seven years

A Corby pupil has been given a special award for not missing a single day of school in seven years.

Reece Forsdike has just completed his final year at Corby Old Village Primary School and will be attending Corby Business Academy in September.

Numerous awards were given out at the graduation ceremony on Thursday

But before he left, he managed to set a new school record by not having a day off throughout his entire time there.

Reece’s dad James said: “In seven years, Reece has never once been late for school or missed a single day.

“We are all extremely proud of his flawless attendance record, including his headteacher Miss Paula Thomas who stated in his final school report that this achievement is a Corby Old Village record.”

There is an annual reward that the school organises for all the children who have achieved 100 per cent attendance for that academic year.

This year’s reward was a trip to see Despicable Me 3 at Corby’s Savoy Cinema.

Reece and his younger sister Cassie, who is in Year 5 at the same school and also has an impeccable attendance record to date, both went and enjoyed the film.

As well as this, James recently wrote to his local MP Tom Pursglove and the Secretary of State for Education Justine Greening to share Reece’s good news.

He has since had a reply from a representative from the Department for Education on behalf of the Minister congratulating Reece on his academic achievement.

And after Reece got full marks in his recent Maths SATs test and achieved near perfect scaled scores in his English assessments, his dad is unsurprisingly very proud.

James said: “This is testament to the hard work and effort Reece and his school teachers have put in during his primary school years.”

The school held its graduation ceremony on Thursday, with Reece picking up not just one but three awards.

He received the Pythagoras Award for someone who has proven to be a mathematical genius and rise to any numerical challenge, he also received the school governors award for achieving more than 200 house points in Year 6 as well as special recognition for his 100 per cent attendance.

James said: “It was a fantastic ceremony and all the children were recognised with an award for their contribution, which was lovely.”

There was also a surprise for James and wife Dee who were given a box of chocolates for their contribution to Reece’s attendance record.

The celebration came to a close with the class singing Green Day’s Time of Your Life for their parents and teachers and a montage of photos of the children from their time at the school.