Thrapston Freemasons to hold open evening

A county branch of the Freemasons is holding an open evening.

A spokesman said: “This year marks the Tercentenary of Freemasonry or 300 years since the formation of the United Grand Lodge of England.

“Freemasonry encourages men over 21 to join an organisation that has as its core aim charitable intentions.

“Our 200,000 UK members come from all walks of life and meet as equals whatever their faith, ethnic group or position in society.

“For many, this spirit of fellowship is what is valued most, making new friends and helping others. Freemasons contribute more than £33m a year as one of the UK’s largest charitable givers.

“Raising funds largely through voluntary donations, we support individual members, local communities and global emergencies.

“Chicheley Lodge which resides in Thrapston is organising an open evening from 7pm to 9pm on Monday, July 10, at Thrapston Bowls Club. Market Road.

“The aim is to provide the opportunity for men who would like to know more about Freemasonry, how it could benefit them socially and how they could assist with charitable causes.

“If you would like to know more and discuss any relevant issues with members of the Lodge you are invited to attend by visiting the Lodge website initially and booking in on www.thrapstonfreemasons.org.uk.”