Thousands visit Wellingborough during the town’s first WelliFest

More than 4,100 extra people visited Wellingborough town centre during the height of its first community festival WelliFest.

The number of visitors during Saturday, September 2, the main day of the event, was 18,121 - up from 13,960 the previous week presenting an increase of almost 30 per cent, according to official figures.

WelliFest was hailed as a ‘wonderful celebration of the town’s vibrancy’ with the event drawing in the crowds thanks to a packed weekend of activities, including a giant robot, a picnic in the park and a vintage car exhibition.

The schedule also included creative writing workshops, a giant jigsaw participation, live music, welly wanging and portrait sketching.

The event was organised by the Wellingborough Business Improvement District (BID), which is paid for by local businesses through its Discover Wellingborough campaign to attract more people to the town centre.

John Cable, executive director of the BID, said: “As these figures demonstrate, WelliFest was a success in bringing people into our great town centre.

“All our community groups, shop owners, charities, business people and theatre groups came together to create a wonderful celebration of the town’s vibrancy.

“With free parking, green spaces, independent retailers and historic buildings, we have got lots to shout about in Wellingborough.”

As well as planning next year’s WelliFest, the BID has now started looking ahead to Halloween and Christmas.

People and organisations wanting to get involved in the 2018 WelliFest can email swarupa@discoverwellingborough.co.uk.