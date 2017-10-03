Thousands visit Rushden Lakes Weekender event

Thousands of visitors flocked to Rushden Lakes to celebrate the arrival of autumn with a free weekender and silent cinema.

House of Fraser, Next, Two Seasons, River Island and Wildwood have all opened their doors to the public recently and to mark the occasion and the changing of the seasons, the centre played host to two free events which saw shoppers enjoy free fashion pop-ups, beauty advice, tote bag personalisation and freebies by the bagful.

Alongside the weekender fun, the lake became the stunning backdrop for the centre’s first ever silent cinema with family favourite classics entertaining visitors, including The Goonies, Beauty & The Beast and Moana from Thursday until Sunday evening.

Rushden Lakes centre manager Paul Rich said: “We’ve had a brilliant long weekend.

“This was all about us saying thank you to people from across the region for their support since we opened in July.

“We had thousands of shoppers visiting and getting involved, all enjoying and making the most of the free fun and activities on offer.

“We’ve got a wonderful, unique location that provides a great space to be able to host events such as our weekender and silent cinema on the lake and it was great to see so many members of the public engaging and having such a great time.

“There were so many smiling happy faces here throughout the long weekend and I’m thrilled it was such a massive success.

“We’re already well under way in planning our next event and I’m looking forward to announcing that in the near future.”

