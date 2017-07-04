Thousands turn out to enjoy party weekend in Wellingborough

Thousands of people enjoyed a weekend of sunshine, music and entertainment at Wellingborough Carnival and Party in the Park.

A record number of traders and community groups had stalls this year, alongside carnival floats and live performances by artists including Ed Sheeran impersonator Jack Shepherd, Paul Strummer and the 2Tones.

Children enjoying the entertainment

The event was organised by Wellingborough Council and the Wellingborough Carnival Association.

Hundreds of pounds were raised for charities and younger visitors experienced some exciting new attractions, including a giant bubble display, inflatable climbing wall and the creation station crafts area.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of Wellingborough Council, said: “A great time was had by all and I’m delighted that so many people turned out to enjoy themselves.

“The council works closely with the carnival association to provide this annual weekend of free activities and entertainment and I’d like to thank everyone who worked hard to deliver these fantastic events.”

(Photos provided by www.beckphotographic.com)