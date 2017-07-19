This year’s Strictly Kettering and Corby charity fundraisers launched

Daring would-be dancers have been put through their paces as the countdown to Strictly Kettering and Strictly Corby begins.

A joint launch took place for both events, which are happening on separate nights and raising money for Cransley and Lakelands hospices respectively.

Strictly Corby will be held at the Best Western Rockingham Forest hotel on Friday, October 13.

Now in its seventh year the event has grown to become a really high-profile spectacle in the local community.

Last year’s event was an amazing success, raising a whopping £58,000 for Lakelands.

The total smashed the previous best by an amazing £23,000 and provided a fantastic night’s entertainment for the sell-out crowd of more than 450 people.

The event was also broadcast live over the airwaves and screened live via the internet by the Corby Radio team.

Lakelands fundraising manager Paul Marlow said: “It’s amazing that seven years on from the first event it is still as popular as ever.

“I’d like to wish all of the dancers the best of luck as they embark on their dancing journey and I look forward to watching them perform in October.”

Cransley Hospice’s popular dance competition returns the following night, Saturday, October 14, at the same venue.

And Sunday, July 16, saw the ‘celebrity’ dancers, who have all given up their time for the hospices and are each aiming to raise a minimum of £1,000 in sponsorship, paired up with their professional dancer partners from MaSh Dance Studio.

The ‘celebrity’ dancers have no previous dance experience and will be spending regular time with their dance partners training to perform two set ballroom routines and a show dance on the night.

Strictly Kettering raises vital funds for Cransley Hospice whose services are provided free of charge to the local community including the hospice at home programme where patients are cared for the in their own homes.

Cransley Hospice has to raise £1.4m this year to be able to provide its services.

As well as the sponsorship monies raised by the dancers, tickets for the event will also be available with all the money from ticket sales going to the charity. Demand for tickets has been high in previous years.

Community and events development manager Shelley Green said: “Strictly is one of the highlights of the Cransley event calendar and we are delighted with this year’s ‘celebrity’ dancers – we can’t wait to see them all perform in October!”

Katherine Bosworth, one of this year’s ‘celebrity’ dancers, said: “Last year I set myself a challenge to run 500k across the year and picked Cransley Hospice to raise money for my best friend’s dad who was cared for by Cransley a few years ago and she said how amazing they had been.

“I was unaware that my Dad would need this service a few weeks after I completed my running but it made me so happy that I’d picked a charity that gives such amazing support at the hardest time.

“I’m competing in Strictly Kettering, as dancing is something I would never even consider doing normally and I wanted to fundraise for Cransley Hospice again this year.”