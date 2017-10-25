Thieves use ladder to get into builders’ yard in Wellingborough

Witnesses are being sought following a burglary in Wellingborough.

Sometime between 6pm on Sunday, October 22, and 8am on Monday, October 23, two back gardens in Alexandra Road were broken into and attempts were made to break into one of the houses and an outbuilding.

A ladder was then used and offenders climbed onto the roof of a builders’ yard and stole items from the workshop.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.