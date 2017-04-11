Thieves steal laptops, tablets and watches from Kettering house

A haul of property was stolen by burglars who broke into a home in Kettering.
The burglary happened some time between 7am and 4.30pm yesterday (Monday, April 10) in Cross Street.
The burglars are believed to have escaped with an Acer laptop, a Tesco tablet, a black Toshiba laptop, a white tablet and a Kindle Fire in a purple case.
They also stole two Amazon Fire sticks, a Samsung tablet, a Hugo Boss gold watch and a Michael Kors men’s watch.
Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.
