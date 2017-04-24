Thieves steal from shipping containers in Corby

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Corby Garden Machinery in St James Road, Corby.

Some time between 5.30pm yesterday (Sunday, April 23) and 7.30am today (Monday, April 24), offenders forced their way into the yard and broke into a number of shipping containers, stealing various items.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.