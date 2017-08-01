Thieves steal digger and drive it into lake in Irthlingborough

Have your say

Thieves stole a digger before driving it into a lake in Irthlingborough.

Emergency services were called to the scene earlier today (Tuesday) and the vehicle is due to be recovered this afternoon.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called shortly after 7am today to reports that a digger had been removed from a nearby compound and driven into the lake in Ebbw Vale Road in Irthlingborough.

“Police and fire officers attended the scene and conducted a search of the area.

“No casualties were found.

“Recovery of the vehicle from the water is expected to take place this afternoon.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.