Thieves steal 50in TV from Wellingborough house

Thieves broke into a house in Minerva Way, Wellingborough, and stole a TV and other electrical items.

The burglary happened between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Thursday, December 22.

The offenders broke in through the back door and stole a 50in TV, a Samsung tablet and Note mobile phone and cash.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.